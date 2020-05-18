VSP seek information on break in at Barton business

On 5/17/20, at approximately 0900 hours, VSP was notified Nick’s Snack Shack had been broken into overnight. Nick’s Snack Shack is located on Main St in the town of Barton. Investigation revealed entry was gained by forcible means. Several items were taken from inside the Snack Shack. Footage of the subject has been obtained. If anyone has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Drew at the Derby Barracks at 334-8881.