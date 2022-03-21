VSP seek information in Derby theft

On 03/19/2021 at approximately 7:01 p.m., the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft of merchandise from the Exxon gas station in the Town of Derby, VT. Troopers spoke with the complainant/staff, who reported a man with a mask and hoodie entered the store and left with a pack of Vuse Menthol pods without paying and drove off in a black vehicle with no plates. Please use the following images for reference and If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.