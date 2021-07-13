VSP seek information about shots fired into Burton Hill residence

On 7/10/2021 at approximately 8:12 p.m., the Vermont State Police were notified of shots fired, striking a residence on Burton Hill Road in the town of Barton. No injuries were reported. Troopers responded to the scene and met with all victims. Investigation revealed that five rounds struck and passed through the residence. Inside that residence at the time were two adults and an 8-month-old infant. The names of the victims are being withheld at this time while the investigation remains ongoing. Based on the trajectory of the bullet holes, troopers determined the shots were fired from the direction of the neighboring residence. There, troopers located the origination of the shots as the entry of the driveway, and they were fired into the wood line between the two neighboring residences.

This investigation is in its infancy stages and will continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/ tipsubmit.