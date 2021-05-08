VSP seek information about Coventry burglary

On 05/06/2021 at approximately 9:31 a.m., Vermont State

Police were notified about a burglary on Redemption Road in the Town of Coventry.

Troopers arrived and spoke with the owner of the residence, Jessica Glodgett .

Ms. Glodgett stated thousands of dollars worth of multiple tools and other items were stolen from her residence when she arrived home.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the incident, or has any clues about

the suspect or items please contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.