VSP seek info on Coventry burglary

On 8/8/2019 at approximately 0830 hours, State Police received a report from White Mountain Auto in Coventry, VT advising the business had been broken into overnight. White Mountain Auto reported a missing safe, documents, and keys. Surveillance video revealed at approximately 0010 hours, the suspect entered the office of White Mountain Auto by removing a window mounted air conditioner unit. The suspect then went into the office area immediately to the location of the safe and into a back office. The suspect then left the premises through the window with the safe and other items. Exterior surveillance revealed a get-away vehicle pick up the suspect from the roadway in front of White Mountain Auto and travel toward Newport City. The suspect wore a bandanna-style face mask, hat, and was dressed in light colored clothing. The safe was recovered during the morning hours on 8/8/2019 on Wildflower Ln in Newport City. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Vermont State Police.

CASE#: 19A503094

TROOPER: Sgt. Debra Munson

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/8/2019 0010 hours

LOCATION: Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

