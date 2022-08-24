VSP seek individual who vandalized gas pump

On 08/24/2022 the Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism to a gas pump at the Irving Gas Station in Brighton, VT. Investigation determined at approximately 2:00, an unknown male pumped gas, and drove away with the fuel line attached to his vehicle. Before the male left the parking lot, he removed the fuel line from his vehicle and placed it on the ground. Images of the male are included. Anyone who can identify this male or has information related to this incident please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.