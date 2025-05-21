VSP seek help identifying individuals following theft at Jay Country Store

On April 28, 2025 at 4:56 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft at the Jay Country Store. Video footage from the store shows 4 people enter the store, 1 blonde female in a black zip up sweatshirt and red shirt took an item from the store without paying for it. The woman is depicted the photo.

The 4 then left in a blue Hyundai with the rear window covered in plastic, as pictured here:

The Vermont State Police asked anyone who can identify anyone in the attached photo contact Trooper Miller at the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.