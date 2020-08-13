VSP search for whereabouts of Ezekiel Wing

On August 12, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. the Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary that had just occurred on the Barton Orleans Road (US 5) in Barton. Investigation revealed that Ezekiel Wing was seen inside the residence without the homeowners permission and had taken items belonging to the homeowner. It was also found that Wing had committed two violations of an abuse prevention order between Wing and the homeowner and had previously taken property from the homeowner.

Efforts to locate Wing at several locations were unsuccessful. The Vermont State Police barracks in Derby is seeking any information on Wing’s whereabouts.

Wing is reported to be carrying a loaded firearm in his vehicle and has allegedly made threats towards law enforcement and an intention to commit suicide by police. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.