VSP search for operator responsible for damaged fence in Glover

Victim: Joseph & Dana Kennedy

VIOLATION: Vandalism

On 8/2/20, at approximately 0700 hours, the Kennedy’s reported overnight their fence to their property was heavily damaged by a vehicle. The victims further reported hearing a loud vehicle during the evening hours and believe it may have been connected. Investigation revealed a large Ford vehicle cause the damage and left the scene traveling west on Shadow Lake Road in Glover. Evidence was obtained from the scene. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or witnessed it is asked to call the Vermont State Police, Derby Barracks at 334-8881.