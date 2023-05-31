VSP search for missing Brighton woman

The Vermont State Police are searching for Monica Quick, who was reported missing from her home Tuesday Evening, May 30, 2023, in Brighton.

Monica left her home on Derby Street at 2:00pm on May 29, 2023. Monica was seen walking from her residence in a red wine colored shirt and dark pants, and left without her cell phone or money. All possible known locations or acquaintances have not seen or heard from Monica.

Police ask anyone with information that could assist investigators to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.