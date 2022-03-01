VSP responds to reported shooting outside hospital in St. Johnsbury 

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Tuesday, March 1, 2022) — The Vermont State Police is responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot outside Northern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury. The exact circumstances of this incident are evolving and currently unknown. The hospital is secure.

Troopers from the multiple Vermont State Police barracks, including St. Johnsbury and Derby, are responding to the scene, along with detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations. No one is currently in custody.