VSP respond to a break in at the Family Dollar in Orleans.

This morning (Monday, October 13), Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to an alarm that sounded approximately 11:55 p.m. the evening before at the Family Dollar in Orleans, VT. Upon arrival, the front door was smashed. After reviewing video footage, the suspect appeared to be wearing a grey hat, tan flannel, dark blue jeans, and black shoes. A photo of the suspect is attached.  Anyone with information, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.

