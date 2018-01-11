VSP – Once again requesting the public’s assistance in bringing this crime to a resolution

January 10, 2018

Press Release / Burglary / Derby Barracks

CASE#: 17A504771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Mid to end of November 2017

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 16, Barton VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

VICTIM: Gerald and Marcel Fortin

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT

Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks was notified of a burglary to Covered Bridge Maple sugar house, owned by Gerald and Marcel Fortin, which is located on VT Rte 16/Glover Road in the Town of Barton.

We are once again requesting the public’s assistance in bringing this crime to a resolution. This took place mid to end of November 2017. Entry was gained into this sugar house where several tools were stolen. Evidence was collected at the scene. This case is actively being investigated. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.