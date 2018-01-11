VSP – Once again requesting the public’s assistance in bringing this crime to a resolution

January 10, 2018
Press Release / Burglary / Derby Barracks
CASE#: 17A504771
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Mid to end of November 2017
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 16, Barton VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
VICTIM: Gerald and Marcel Fortin
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks was notified of a burglary to Covered Bridge Maple sugar house, owned by Gerald and Marcel Fortin, which is located on VT Rte 16/Glover Road in the Town of Barton.
We are once again requesting the public’s assistance in bringing this crime to a resolution. This took place mid to end of November 2017. Entry was gained into this sugar house where several tools were stolen. Evidence was collected at the scene. This case is actively being investigated. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.