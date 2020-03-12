VSP requesting information on Troy burglary

On 3/11/2020 at approximately 0815 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary on Veilleux road in Troy. Initial investigation revealed between 1800 hours on 3/10 and 0700 hours on 3/11 an unknown individual forced entry into a residence and took multiple DeWalt tools which were battery operated. There were also multiple DeWalt 20V batteries taken from the scene as well. Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of the stolen tools is asked to contact the State Police at 802-334-8881