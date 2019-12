On 12/12/2019 the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at Al’s Snowmobile in the town of Coventry. The victim advised a 2014 black Arctic Cat wildcat 700 limited was stolen from their property. At this time it is believed the UTV was taken between the late evening hours of 12/10/2019 and the early morning hours of 12/11/2019. Anyone with information in regards to the matter is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 334-8881.