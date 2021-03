On 03-11-21 at approximately 10:46 a.m., VSP-Derby Barracks was notified of a theft of a game camera from Chase Road in Brownington VT. The camera had been mounted on a tree that was visible from the roadway. The last recorded transaction was around 0300 hrs. on 03-10-21. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cpl. Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.