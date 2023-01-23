VSP request help in identifying individuals in connection to vandalism

According to a VSP release issued on January 20, 2023: On December 30, 2022, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the State Police responded to the Maplefields in the Village of Orleans for report of a vandalized fuel pump. Troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two females pictured in this release. These two people were seen occupying the vehicle that was involved in the vandalism. Anyone who can identify these two individuals are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby at phone number 802-334-8881.