On 03/02/2020 the Vermont State Police received a report of paint balls being shot at a residence and vehicle on VT Route 100 in the town of Troy. This occurred between 1700 hours on 03/01/2020 and 1100 hours on 03/02/2020 when the damage was discovered. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.