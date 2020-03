On March 14, Lyse McAllister called the Vermont State Police Derby barracks to report the theft of (3) 12-14’ hay elevators from her property Lowell, VT. McAllister was unsure when exactly they were taken but believed it to be recently. The elevators did not have the motors attached to them. Two of them are rust/brown colored and one is blue. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP Derby barracks.