VSP report two men found slumped over in running vehicle in possession of fentanyl

On Monday, 11/20/23 at approximately 12:32 a.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of 957 Broad Street, Lyndon, VT, when they observed two unresponsive males seated inside a vehicle with the engine on at Cumberland Farms. Troopers approached the vehicle and found both men slumped over in the front seats with drugs and drug paraphernalia scattered on and around them. Troopers announced themselves and eventually awoke the operator, Jacob Spencer age 36 of Sutton, and passenger, Andrew Davis age 36 of St Johnsbury.

During the investigation, Troopers observed several signs of impairment and witnessed both men attempt to hide containers filled with what was later determined to be fentanyl. Both Spencer and Davis were taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Spencer and Davis were subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the above charges.