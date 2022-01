SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/25/2021, at approximately 2015 hours there was approximately 1,500 – 2,000 pounds of railroad plates stolen from the VT Railroad System Facility in Orleans. The images attached show the vehicle that was seen in the area at this time. Anyone with information, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.