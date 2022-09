Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were contacted about a vehicle theft that took place today, September 27 at 1:17 p.m. from Wells River Chevrolet. The vehicle was a 2016 Chevy Equinox, silver in color, with no rear license plate, a paper “Wells River Chevrolet” plate on the front, and a blue “16” sticker on the front windshield.

The suspect’s photo appears here and VSP is asking anyone with information about his identity to contact Trooper Evan Johnson (802-748-3111).