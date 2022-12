On Tuesday, 11/29/22, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Evansville Trading Post was burglarized and had multiple items stolen as well as property damaged. The State Police responded to the Trading Post and conducted a thorough investigation. Multiple pieces of evidence were found and are currently being examined. If anyone has information about this incident no matter how small, please contact the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881. Thank you.