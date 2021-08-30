VSP report break-in at Evansville Trading Post

On 08/28/2021 at approximately 6 a.m., Vermont State Police took a report of a break-in at the Evansville Trading post in Brownington. The investigation revealed at 5:30 a.m., an individual used an item to break a window before entering the store to take several different brands of cigarettes and left shortly thereafter. The suspect is described as a white male, average build approximately 6’1″- 6’3″ wearing a red bandana, black hoodie and gym shorts.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored SUV or Minivan traveling west on VT Route 58. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Upson at the Derby Barracks (802)334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at 844-84-VTIPS (8477) or on the web at www.VTips.info