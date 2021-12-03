VSP report armed robbery in Barton

On 12/01/2021 at approximately 2120 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an armed robbery at Circle K in the town of Barton. Initial investigation revealed a male, armed with a knife, robbed the store and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register. The male was last seen leaving the store on foot in the direction of Lincoln Avenue in Barton.

Anyone with information into this matter or anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident who may have witnessed suspicious activity in relation to this robbery are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.