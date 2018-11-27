VSP Release: Vermont State Police are looking for assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:18a503392
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Selby
STATION: Derby VT
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: on going
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans County
VIOLATION: arrest on 3 warrants
ACCUSED: Stanley “Joe” Crowe
AGE:45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are looking for assistance in locating Stanley “Joe” Crowe. Crowe has three separate arrest warrants for his arrest in VT and is a suspect in numerous burglaries in the Orleans County area and is known to be involved with Drug use in the Connecticut area. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Vermont State Police Sgt. Sean Selby.
COURT ACTION: Y
Sgt. Sean C. Selby
Patrol Commander Derby State Police
35 Crawford Road, Derby VT 05829
802-334-8881