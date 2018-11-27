VSP Release: Vermont State Police are looking for assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:18a503392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Selby

STATION: Derby VT

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: on going

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans County

VIOLATION: arrest on 3 warrants

ACCUSED: Stanley “Joe” Crowe

AGE:45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are looking for assistance in locating Stanley “Joe” Crowe. Crowe has three separate arrest warrants for his arrest in VT and is a suspect in numerous burglaries in the Orleans County area and is known to be involved with Drug use in the Connecticut area. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Vermont State Police Sgt. Sean Selby.

COURT ACTION: Y

Sgt. Sean C. Selby

Patrol Commander Derby State Police

35 Crawford Road, Derby VT 05829

802-334-8881