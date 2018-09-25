VSP Release, Derby: numerous amounts of spare change/coins stolen
September 24, 2018
Derby Barracks/Burglary
CASE#: 18A503622
TROOPER: Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/22/18 0849 Hours
LOCATION: South Barton Road, Barton
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, State Police were notified of an unidentified subject(s) who entered a residence and stole numerous amounts of spare change/coins. Some of the coins were reported to be silver dollars. Any local businesses who have had any person(s) pay for goods with large amounts of spare change/coins and or silver dollars is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks-Trooper Ferrier at 802-334-8881.