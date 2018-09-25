VSP Release, Derby: numerous amounts of spare change/coins stolen

 -  - 

September 24, 2018

Derby Barracks/Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#:  18A503622

TROOPER:  Ferrier

STATION:  Derby

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

DATE/TIME:  9/22/18      0849 Hours

LOCATION:  South Barton Road, Barton

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED:  N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                On the above listed date and time, State Police were notified of an unidentified subject(s) who entered a residence and stole numerous amounts of spare change/coins.  Some of the coins were reported to be silver dollars.  Any local businesses who have had any person(s) pay for goods with large amounts of spare change/coins and or silver dollars is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks-Trooper Ferrier at 802-334-8881.

