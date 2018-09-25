VSP Release, Derby: numerous amounts of spare change/coins stolen

September 24, 2018

Derby Barracks/Burglary

CASE#: 18A503622

DATE/TIME: 9/22/18 0849 Hours

LOCATION: South Barton Road, Barton

VIOLATION: Burglary

On the above listed date and time, State Police were notified of an unidentified subject(s) who entered a residence and stole numerous amounts of spare change/coins. Some of the coins were reported to be silver dollars. Any local businesses who have had any person(s) pay for goods with large amounts of spare change/coins and or silver dollars is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks-Trooper Ferrier at 802-334-8881.