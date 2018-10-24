VSP Press Release: Beagle stolen from Irasburg residence

CASE#: 18a504021

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Sean Selby

STATION:          Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: during the night early am hours of 10-23-18

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1445 VT RT 105 Irasburg VT

VIOLATION: theft of a beagle dog

 

ACCUSED:  unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Linda Stone

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Irasburg VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime during the early morning hours of 10-23-18 subjects stolen a beagle dog age 10 from behind a residence where it was hooked.   Evidence at the scene indicates this was a theft and not a case of the dog getting off its leash.   Anyone with any information about the theft of the beagle is asked to contact Sgt. Sean Selby at the Derby Barracks.

 

 

 

Sgt. Sean C. Seby

Patrol Commander Derby State Police

35 Crawford Road, Derby VT 05829

802-334-8881

