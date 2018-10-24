VSP Press Release: Beagle stolen from Irasburg residence
CASE#: 18a504021
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Selby
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: during the night early am hours of 10-23-18
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1445 VT RT 105 Irasburg VT
VIOLATION: theft of a beagle dog
ACCUSED: unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Linda Stone
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime during the early morning hours of 10-23-18 subjects stolen a beagle dog age 10 from behind a residence where it was hooked. Evidence at the scene indicates this was a theft and not a case of the dog getting off its leash. Anyone with any information about the theft of the beagle is asked to contact Sgt. Sean Selby at the Derby Barracks.
Sgt. Sean C. Seby
Patrol Commander Derby State Police
35 Crawford Road, Derby VT 05829
802-334-8881