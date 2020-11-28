VSP on the lookout for suspects in Orleans burglary

On 11/26/2020 at approximately 2109 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary at a residence located on South St. in the town of Orleans. Troopers responded to the scene and spoke with the complainants who stated two males forced their way into their residence. Further investigation revealed a physical altercation ensued before the two males fled the scene. Neither of the victims were seriously injured. The complainants stated both males left in a dark colored truck with an orange light bar over the cab. The truck was described to have a back rack and a tool box. Troopers were advised one of the suspects sustained an injury over one of their eyes. Troopers discovered and seized evidence within the residence. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police.