VSP on the lookout for Green Ford truck stolen from Barton.

On June 14, 2020, the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle theft from an address on Maple Hill Road in Barton.

The victim reported her 1997 Ford F250 diesel was stolen from her driveway between 1800 on 06/13/2020 and 0600 on 06/14/2020. The truck was reported as green in color with a short bed, a 2 door extended cab, and has preexisting damage to the passenger side door. The truck could be seen from Maple Hill Road during this time frame attached to a horse trailer. A horse driving harness valued at over $1000 was taken with the vehicle as well.

Anyone with information on this incident or that has seen this vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881