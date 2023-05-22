VSP on the lookout for a stolen GMC pickup

On Saturday, May 20, the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby received a report of white 2019 GMC 2500 truck being stolen from J. Hutchens quarry located on VT RT 58 E in the town of Irasburg. The vehicle was last seen on 5/20/23 in the village of Orleans at approximately 9:30 a.m. The Vermont State Police is asking for assistance, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.