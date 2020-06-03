VSP offer reward for information on Brownington mobile home fire

On June 1, 2020 at approximately 12:56 PM, Orleans Fire Department responded to 1523 Evansville Road for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a mobile home house trailer that was fully engulfed. The trailer had recently been rented, however, the tenant(s) were in the process of moving out. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries. The trailer, owned by Michael and Kim Riendeau of Brownington, is considered a total loss.

Orleans Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Irasburg Fire Department.

As part of his scene assessment, Orleans Fire Chief EJ Rowell contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of this fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene on June 2 and initiated an origin and cause investigation. It was determined that the building currently had no electrical power supply. Although the previous tenants still had property at the residence, no one was currently residing there. Riendeau advised that although the tenant(s) were moving out their departure was not amicable.

An accelerant detection canine was utilized at the scene and this fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious. The fire originated in the southern part of the trailer near the kitchen and dining room area, however the exact cause remains under investigation.