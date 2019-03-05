VSP News Release. Update: Subject has been arrested

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Hall has been taken into custody by Troopers without incident and lodged at NERCF on the $20,000.00 bail warrant.

Sex Offender Registry Provisions – Failure to Comply

ACCUSED: Matthew C. Hall

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown, VT

Hall’s whereabouts are still unknown and a $20,000.00 bail warrant for his arrest has been issued. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to immediately call State Police at (802) 748-3111.

The Vermont State Police is attempting to locate Matthew Hall for a violation of the sex offender registry requirements. Hall is a registered category-2 sex offender, originally convicted in 2008 of Aggravated Sexual Assault/Victim <10 Years of Age.

During unannounced sex offender registry compliance checks, Detectives discovered Hall was not living at the address he had listed with the registry. Troopers are currently attempting to locate him.

Hall is a white male approximately 5’08” and 150lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes and known to wear glasses (See attached photo).

Based upon the investigation, State Police will be applying for a warrant for Hall’s arrest. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the VSP St Johnsbury Barracks at (802) 748-3111, attn. Det/Tpr Lynch.

