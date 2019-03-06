VSP News Release: Update..Mihill turned himself in
On 3/5/2019 at approximately 2200 hours, Mihill turned himself in to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Mihill is to appear in Orleans County Court on 3/6/2019 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:19A500842
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Callie R. Field
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#:334-8881
DATE/TIME:3/4/19 at 0830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lawson Road, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (Title 13 VSA 1043) and
Interference to Access of Emergency Services (Title 13 VSA 1031)
ACCUSED: Clinton Mihill
AGE:45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police are looking for the public’s help
in locating a Clinton Mihill for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and
Interference to Access of Emergency Services. Mihill was involved in an
incident on 3/4/19 at 0830 hours in Derby. The Vermont State Police have been
unable to locate Mihill at this time. Anyone with information is asked
to call the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
