VSP News Release: Update..Mihill turned himself in

On 3/5/2019 at approximately 2200 hours, Mihill turned himself in to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. Mihill is to appear in Orleans County Court on 3/6/2019 at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:19A500842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Callie R. Field

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#:334-8881

DATE/TIME:3/4/19 at 0830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lawson Road, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (Title 13 VSA 1043) and

Interference to Access of Emergency Services (Title 13 VSA 1031)

ACCUSED: Clinton Mihill

AGE:45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police are looking for the public’s help

in locating a Clinton Mihill for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and

Interference to Access of Emergency Services. Mihill was involved in an

incident on 3/4/19 at 0830 hours in Derby. The Vermont State Police have been

unable to locate Mihill at this time. Anyone with information is asked

to call the Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

