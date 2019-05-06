VSP News Release: Cruelty to animals (2 Counts)

STATE OF VERMONTDEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 19A402358

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Upson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/26/19

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9 Richardson Road, Topsham, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to animals (2 Counts)

ACCUSED: Heidi Wright AGE: 26 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:On 04/26/19 at approximately 1004 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to 9 Richardson Road in Topsham to reports of animal mistreatment to include several deceased horses partially covered in horse manure. After a week-long investigation including the assistance of a large animal veterinarian, three horses were found to have died over a period of time and were buried on the property. It was also determined that two horses were suffering from starvation and parasitism. These horses were relinquished and turned over to a local equine rescue. Heidi Wright, 26, of Topsham was cited and ordered to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Chelsea to answer to two counts of animal cruelty. Further details will be made available following arraignment in the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court. Questions may be directed to Adam Silverman, Vermont State Police public information officer, at [email protected].

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/19 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Chelsea

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A