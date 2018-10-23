VSP News Release-Counterfeit Money

ST. ALBANS BARRACKS / COUNTERFEIT MONEY

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 18A205252

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10-22-2018 @ 0800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Franklin General Store, 5243 Main Street, Franklin

VIOLATION:

Counterfeiting Paper Money

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

VICTIM: Franklin General Store

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 22nd 2018 at approximately 0936 hours Troopers with Vermont State Police St. Albans were notified of a reported counterfeit $20 bill that had been used as payment at the Franklin General Store. The counterfeit bill was discovered at the end of business on October 21st 2018.

Responding Troopers obtained the counterfeit bill and the investigation is ongoing. Area businesses are encouraged to be vigilant in identifying counterfeit money as well as the individuals who attempt to make purchases with counterfeit money.

Any individuals with information related to this case are encouraged to contact Trooper Quealy at VSP St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Drug Recognition Expert

VSP Honor Guard

Vermont State Police- St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans VT, 05478

[email protected]

802-524-5993