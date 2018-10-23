VSP News Release-Counterfeit Money
ST. ALBANS BARRACKS / COUNTERFEIT MONEY
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 18A205252
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10-22-2018 @ 0800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Franklin General Store, 5243 Main Street, Franklin
VIOLATION:
- Counterfeiting Paper Money
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
VICTIM: Franklin General Store
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 22nd 2018 at approximately 0936 hours Troopers with Vermont State Police St. Albans were notified of a reported counterfeit $20 bill that had been used as payment at the Franklin General Store. The counterfeit bill was discovered at the end of business on October 21st 2018.
Responding Troopers obtained the counterfeit bill and the investigation is ongoing. Area businesses are encouraged to be vigilant in identifying counterfeit money as well as the individuals who attempt to make purchases with counterfeit money.
Any individuals with information related to this case are encouraged to contact Trooper Quealy at VSP St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
