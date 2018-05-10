VSP: Lowell fire: Tenant arrested on several other unrelated charges.

VSP Press Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASE STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE INVESTIGATION UNIT VERMONT STATE POLICE - DERBY BARRACKS Case # 18A501662 INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse-VSP, Detective Sergeant Todd Ambroz-VSP, Assistant State Fire Marshal Paul Cerruti - Division of Fire Safety Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell- Division of Fire Safety, Detective Sergeant Steven Otis-VSP STATION: Derby CONTACT# 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 05/09/18 @ approx. 0526 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 3010 VT RTE 100, Lowell, VT INCIDENT: Structure Fire VICTIM: Travis Hesler/Sarah Griggs(Tenants) AGE: 37/36 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT VICTIM: Cecil Mayo(Building owner) AGE: 70 CITY, STATE of RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT VICTIM: Kevin Dumas/Debra Dumas(C0-Tenant/Business Owner) AGE: 55/57 CITY, STATE of RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/09/18, at approximately 0526 hours, the Lowell Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 3010 VT RTE 100 in Lowell. This structure is the home of the former Warner's Dance Hall and the current Mississquoi Lanes bowling alley. The building also contains a small one-bedroom apartment. Upon arrival the fire department encountered heavy fire in a main entrance way on the front of the building. Fire was spreading rapidly through a large hallway area. The fire department was able to successfully extinguish the fire before the entire building was consumed. The front of the building, to include the apartment, suffered extensive fire damage. The remainder of the building suffered extensive smoke and water damage. Lowell Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Troy Volunteer Fire Department and North Troy Volunteer Fire Department. After his initial assessment of the scene, Lowell Fire Chief Calvin Allen contacted the State of Vermont- Department of Public Safety Fire Investigation Unit to assist with an Origin and Cause investigation. Detectives from the Vermont State Police and Assistant Fire Marshalls from the Vermont Division of Fire Safety responded to the scene to initiate an Origin/Cause investigation. The investigation was completed and the fire cause determination is currently classified as "Undetermined" and remains under investigation. No injuries were reported during the fire. At the time of the fire, the lone occupant and a family pet were able to escape without injury. This occupant, later identified as Travis Hesler, 37 of Lowell, was arrested on several other unrelated charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse at 802-334-8881.