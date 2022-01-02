VSP looking for witnesses in Holland shooting incident

On 1/1/22 at approximately 8:21 p.m. the Vermont State Police received a report of suspicious circumstances involving a vehicle on School Road in the town of Holland. Investigation revealed two individuals in a vehicle had been shot and were being transported to the North Country Hospital then Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in NH for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at the time of this press release. Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed activity on School Road around the time of the incident is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. This appears to be an isolated and targeted incident. This is an active investigation and there is no further information available. Further press statements will follow with the identifications of the victims as well as any other information as it becomes available.