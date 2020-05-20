VSP looking for the driver of a Dodge Ram involved in an Orleans crash
On 5/18/20 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a minor motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Main street and the Ethan Allen parking lot in Orleans. Investigation revealed a black Dodge Ram left the scene after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. Anyone with information as to the driver of the vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 334-8881.