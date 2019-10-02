VSP looking for person responsible for shining laser at DHART helicopter

On 9/30/2019 at approx. 1920 hours the Vermont State Police were contacted by the air traffic control tower at the Burlington International Airport. The complainant was reporting that the DHART helicopter had an incident where a laser light was shone into the cockpit of the aircraft while it was in flight and in the vicinity of Richmond or Huntington. According to the complainant, the light originated from an ATV or other type of utility vehicle. A trooper responded to the area to investigate but was unable to locate the ATV or persons involved in the incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 19A104752

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 878-7111

VIOLATION: FAA violation of pointing laser at aircraft

ACCUSED: Unknown





