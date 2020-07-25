UPDATE: missing Coventry man has been found

VSP Reported that he has been found and is okay.

Previous post: On July 24 at approximately 1330 hours Vermont State Police received a call from a family member concerned that Roy Stevens 83 was missing from his 3999 Airport Rd. Coventry home. It is unclear at this time when he went missing and could be sometime the previous evening. Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is pleased asked to contact Vermont State Police Derby at 802-334-8881. It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing and suffers from the onset of Dementia.