VSP looking for information on stolen items from Derby residence.

On 11/23/2019 at approximately 1330 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a Burglary which occurred between 11/16/2019 and 11/23/2019. The victim reported his garage was broken into while he was away from the residence and a large quantity of tools were stolen. Items which were taken include a Lincoln Electric Welder, a Black and Decker Circular Saw, a 5kw generator and various other hand tools and power tools. Investigation remains ongoing into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.

DATE/TIME: between 11/16/2019 – 11/23/2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Street, Derby