VSP looking for information about utility pole crash in Westfield

On 01-19-20 at approximately 1739 hours, Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks was notified of a crash that had taken place on North Hill Road in the Town of Westfield. The vehicle had crashed into a utility pole owned by VT Electric Coop and caused the utility pole to shatter. The meters that were affixed to this pole also received extensive damage. The vehicle would have moderate damage to the passenger side front end. Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.