VSP look for turquoise Toyota Tacoma in connection with Irasburg burglary attempt

On June 11, 2021 at approximately 5:45 a.m., State Police

responded to an attempted burglary into a residence on Airport Road in Irasburg.

After hearing a loud crash, the homeowner made contact with a male standing

outside.

The male was described as 5’8″-5’10” feet tall, skinny, with blond hair

in his late mid to late 20’s. After being confronted, he apologized for breaking

the window, and left abruptly in a newer model light blue “turquoise” colored

Toyota Tacoma with a partial truck plate of 300A. If anyone has information

regarding this incident or has information about a vehicle matching this

description, please contact Trooper Upson at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.