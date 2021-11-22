VSP is seeking assistance in locating Newport juvenile

Lillian Wright left from a residence on Kingdom Road in the Town of Albany during the early morning hours of 11/10/21. Wright was reported to have been picked up in a vehicle operated by Braeden Niles of Newport City, VT. Wright was last seen wearing a brown coat, black leggings and carrying a black/brown backpack. Wright has brown/black hair, approximately 5’8″ in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile.