Crime & Police Reports

VSP is seeking assistance in locating Newport juvenile

Lillian Wright left from a residence on Kingdom Road in the Town of Albany during the early morning hours of 11/10/21.  Wright was reported to have been picked up in a vehicle operated by Braeden Niles of Newport City, VT.  Wright was last seen wearing a brown coat, black leggings and carrying a black/brown backpack.  Wright has brown/black hair, approximately 5’8″ in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds.   Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.  The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

