VSP investigating theft of multiple tools stolen from Leroux Bros. Auto in Barton

The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is investigating a theft of multiple tools stolen from Leroux Brothers Auto located on Glover Road in Barton, Vermont. There was a Mig welder and Milwaukee power tools, four catalytic converters, three m12 3.0 batteries, m18 grease gun, an m18 fuel grinder, an m18 Sawzall, four m18 6.0 batteries, Matco impact socket set, a Kobalt air drill, Matco Carbide deburring kit, two JNC 660 boost packs, a flex light with aluminum head, and a m12 fuel cutoff kit. This theft is believed to have occurred between the night of 08/27/22 and morning of 08/28/22. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.