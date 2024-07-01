VSP intercept wrong way driver

On Sunday, June 30 at approximately 7:57 p.m. , troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong-way on I-91 North. Callers advised that a Subaru was traveling southbound in northbound lanes on I-91, near mile marker 133, in St. Johnsbury at a high rate of speed. As Troopers approached I-91 North, Exit 21, in search for the wrong-way driver, they observed a silver 2014 Subaru Outback traveling south in the northbound passing lane. The Trooper initiated their siren and blue emergency lights to deter and stop the wrong-way vehicle, as well as warn nearby northbound traffic.

Despite the Trooper’s efforts to deter the wrong-way vehicle, the suspect vehicle continued southbound, failing to stop. The responding Trooper was forced to merge from the left lane into the right lane to avoid being struck head-on by the wrong-way driver. The suspect vehicle came within feet of striking the responding Trooper’s cruiser and was estimated to be traveling approximately 65mph.

The vehicle continued traveling south on I-91 North, passing several vehicles at highway speeds. The suspect vehicle suddenly merged from the passing lane over two lanes to the Exit 21, I-91 North on-ramp, which originates from US-2 East. The vehicle continued traveling the wrong-way up the on-ramp, exiting the interstate, and continuing west in the eastbound lane of US-2. While doing so, the suspect vehicle crossed from the eastbound lanes into westbound lanes, disregarding posted “WRONG WAY” signs. Moments later, responding Troopers intercepted the suspect vehicle on the US-2 / I-91 overpass and conducted a traffic stop.

Troopers secured the vehicle and identified the operator as David Capaccioli (56) of Plainfield, VT. During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed Capaccioli exhibiting several signs of impairment. He was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on July 8, 2024, at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges.