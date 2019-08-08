VSP: Seek information about suspicious Third Street, Newport Fire



On August 7, at about 1:23 a.m., Newport City Fire Department and Newport City Police Department responded to a structure fire at a residence located on the corner of Prospect and Third Street in Newport City. There were no reported injuries, however, the building sustained extensive first floor fire, smoke, and water damage.

The cause remains under investigation and is considered suspicious. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, Sgt. Charles

Moulton at the Newport City Police Department at 802-334-6733 or by

contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at

1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to

a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. – from Detective

Sergeant Michael Lacourse, Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit,

Vermont State Police.