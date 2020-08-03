VSP in search of operator who struck Derby utility pole.

On 8/2/20, at approximately 0600 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a single vehicle off the south side of Vermont Route 105 in Derby. Investigation revealed the vehicle had been traveling west on Vermont Route 105, crossed the center line and left the south side of the roadway before striking a telephone pole. The operator was not on scene. Anyone who may have witnessed this motor vehicle crash or have information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Drew of the Derby Barracks at 334-8881.