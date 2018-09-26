VSP Derby: Jewelry and a new crossbow stolen from Barton home
Burglary – Derby Barracks
CASE#: 18A503592
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair
STATION: VSP-Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09-20-18 sometime between 0630 and 1530 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Hill Road in Barton
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
VICTIM: Bobbie Jo Beauregard and Alex Beauregard
AGE: 49 years old and 22 years old respectively
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maple Hill Road, Barton VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09-20-18, VSP-Derby Barracks received a report from the Beauregard family, advising that their house had been burglarized sometime between 0630 and 1530 hours on 09-20-18. Once inside the residence, the offender(s) stole jewelry and a new crossbow with some accessories. Anyone with any information regarding this burglary is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.