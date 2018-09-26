VSP Derby: Jewelry and a new crossbow stolen from Barton home

News Release – Burglary – Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 18A503592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair

STATION: VSP-Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09-20-18 sometime between 0630 and 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Hill Road in Barton

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Bobbie Jo Beauregard and Alex Beauregard

AGE: 49 years old and 22 years old respectively

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maple Hill Road, Barton VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-20-18, VSP-Derby Barracks received a report from the Beauregard family, advising that their house had been burglarized sometime between 0630 and 1530 hours on 09-20-18. Once inside the residence, the offender(s) stole jewelry and a new crossbow with some accessories. Anyone with any information regarding this burglary is asked to contact Cpl Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.